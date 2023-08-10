Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Price Target Raised to C$83.00 at TD Securities

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$78.00 to C$83.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$64.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$69.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Acumen Capital lifted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Stella-Jones from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$69.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stella-Jones has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$76.20.

Shares of TSE SJ traded down C$3.09 on Thursday, reaching C$66.61. 192,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,207. The company has a market cap of C$3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$66.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$57.28. Stella-Jones has a 12 month low of C$37.45 and a 12 month high of C$70.54.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.56 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$972.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$953.20 million. Stella-Jones had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 16.95%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stella-Jones will post 4.5196416 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, include wood for railway bridges and crossings, marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers, and coal tar-based products.

