Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $69.84

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$69.84 and last traded at C$69.63, with a volume of 71934 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$66.51.
Several brokerages have commented on SJ. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$67.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$64.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, May 29th. CIBC cut shares of Stella-Jones from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$72.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$71.50.
Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.21. Stella-Jones had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company had revenue of C$710.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$711.85 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Stella-Jones Inc. will post 4.5196416 earnings per share for the current year.
Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, include wood for railway bridges and crossings, marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers, and coal tar-based products.
