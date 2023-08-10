Stephens Increases Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target to $95.00

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Stephens from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.80% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Freshpet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

NASDAQ FRPT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.30. 772,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,005. Freshpet has a 52-week low of $36.02 and a 52-week high of $84.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -59.11 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 9.21 and a quick ratio of 8.02.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $183.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.71 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Freshpet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Freshpet by 17.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Freshpet by 2.1% during the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 35,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Freshpet by 1.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 706,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,471,000 after acquiring an additional 69,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 880.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 67,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after acquiring an additional 60,850 shares during the last quarter.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

