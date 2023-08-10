Steven W. Kohlhagen Sells 1,565 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Stock

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total value of $250,979.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,117,246.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:AME traded up $0.91 on Thursday, reaching $160.63. 68,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,056. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.87 and a fifty-two week high of $164.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.21.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AME. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,277,369,000 after purchasing an additional 463,926 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AMETEK by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,215,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,356,541,000 after purchasing an additional 658,629 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in AMETEK by 97,096.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,834,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,239,449,000 after acquiring an additional 13,819,773 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 34.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,042,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,459,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in AMETEK by 61.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,393,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $929,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AME shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on AMETEK from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AMETEK from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.29.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

