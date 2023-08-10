Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Announces $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.

Stifel Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 44.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Stifel Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 19.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Stifel Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SF traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $62.69. 328,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,227. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.84 and a 200-day moving average of $61.10. Stifel Financial has a 1-year low of $49.31 and a 1-year high of $68.77.

Insider Activity

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.13). Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Stifel Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $866,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 144,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,331,939. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 24,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $1,414,518.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,899,124. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $866,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,276 shares in the company, valued at $8,331,939. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stifel Financial

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 10,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 6.6% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SF. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

View Our Latest Report on SF

Stifel Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.