Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Price Target to C$9.25

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.00 to C$9.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CWEGF. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Crew Energy to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday.

Crew Energy Price Performance

About Crew Energy

CWEGF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.79. 53,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,199. Crew Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.69.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. Its principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Tower in northeast British Columbia.

