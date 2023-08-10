Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Price Target to $40.00

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

ICHR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Ichor from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Ichor from $32.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised Ichor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Ichor from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.00.

Get Ichor alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ichor

Ichor Stock Performance

NASDAQ ICHR opened at $34.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Ichor has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $39.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.98.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $225.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.00 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 5.34%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ichor will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ichor

In other Ichor news, Director Marc Haugen sold 5,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $154,677.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,949.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ichor

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 48.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ichor during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Ichor by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ichor in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Ichor by 51.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

About Ichor

(Get Free Report)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.