Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Price Target to $8.00

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.93% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Inogen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Inogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INGN traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $6.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,620. The firm has a market cap of $141.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.55. Inogen has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $32.01.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The medical technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.22. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a negative net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $83.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inogen will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inogen

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Inogen by 273.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 993 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Inogen by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,487 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Inogen by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,230 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Inogen by 3,054.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products include Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

