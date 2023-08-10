Stifel Nicolaus Increases Lucero Energy (OTCMKTS:PSHIF) Price Target to C$0.90

Lucero Energy (OTCMKTS:PSHIF – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.80 to C$0.90 in a research report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 100.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PSHIF. CIBC reduced their price objective on Lucero Energy from C$0.75 to C$0.70 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Lucero Energy from C$0.75 to C$0.80 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Lucero Energy from C$0.80 to C$0.85 in a research note on Monday, June 19th.

Shares of Lucero Energy stock opened at C$0.45 on Tuesday. Lucero Energy has a one year low of C$0.31 and a one year high of C$0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.39.

Lucero Energy Corp., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. The company was formerly known as PetroShale Inc and changed its name to Lucero Energy Corp.

