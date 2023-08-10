StockNews.com Begins Coverage on WidePoint (NYSE:WYY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

WidePoint Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of WYY stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,295. WidePoint has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $3.06.

WidePoint Company Profile

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

