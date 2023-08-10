StockNews.com Downgrades American Express (NYSE:AXP) to Hold

American Express (NYSE:AXP) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AXP. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Stephens reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.88.

Get American Express alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXP

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $163.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,553,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,272,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $182.15. The firm has a market cap of $120.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.21.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Express

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in American Express by 7.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,360 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 4,100 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

(Get Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.