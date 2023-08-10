StockNews.com Downgrades ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) to Sell

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Maxim Group raised shares of ContraFect from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

ContraFect Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of CFRX opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. ContraFect has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $27.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.46.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($10.83) by $10.14. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ContraFect will post -6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFRX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ContraFect during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in ContraFect by 62.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 43,564 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ContraFect by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after buying an additional 11,064 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in ContraFect by 33.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 32,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in ContraFect by 1.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 4,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.37% of the company’s stock.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus.

