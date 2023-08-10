StockNews.com Downgrades Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) to Sell

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Spirit Airlines from $28.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

SAVE traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,449,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,357. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Spirit Airlines has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.12.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 3.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 61,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Spirit Airlines by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 75.2% during the first quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

