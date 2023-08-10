StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on Ashford from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

NYSEAMERICAN:AINC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,391. Ashford has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $19.70. The company has a market capitalization of $30.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.38.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ashford stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.71% of Ashford worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 12.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

