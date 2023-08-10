StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Price Performance

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $3.48. The stock has a market cap of $16.89 million, a P/E ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 80,730.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,267,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000,000 after purchasing an additional 16,247,817 shares during the last quarter. 11.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates or leases regulated natural gas transmission and distribution lines and crude oil gathering, storage and transmission pipelines and associated rights-of-way.

