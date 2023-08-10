StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.75 to $11.30 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NexTier Oilfield Solutions currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.48.

NEX opened at $11.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.13. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $11.99.

In other NexTier Oilfield Solutions news, CAO Oladipo Iluyomade sold 2,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $27,401.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,616. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NexTier Oilfield Solutions news, CAO Oladipo Iluyomade sold 2,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $27,401.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,616. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,403,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,221,593.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 481,491 shares of company stock valued at $5,610,901. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 42.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 199.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates in two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

