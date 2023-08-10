StockNews.com Upgrades Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) to Sell

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cormark upgraded Denison Mines to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Denison Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.40 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Denison Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DNN

Denison Mines Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of DNN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.30. The stock had a trading volume of 8,851,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,261,941. Denison Mines has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.67 and a beta of 1.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Denison Mines by 9.0% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,894,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,810,000 after buying an additional 3,554,195 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the second quarter valued at about $957,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Denison Mines in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Denison Mines by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,841,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 59,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC raised its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 2,596,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after buying an additional 187,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.88% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.