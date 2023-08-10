StockNews.com Upgrades MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) to Strong-Buy

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

MDXG has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of MiMedx Group from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of MiMedx Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of MiMedx Group from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ MDXG traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $7.44. The company had a trading volume of 797,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,479. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.85 million, a PE ratio of -43.76 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.15. MiMedx Group has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $8.60.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in MiMedx Group by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. 59.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

