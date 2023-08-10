StockNews.com Upgrades Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) to Hold

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.20.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SWK traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $96.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 693,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,380. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.27 and a 200-day moving average of $85.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12-month low of $70.24 and a 12-month high of $104.42.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.25. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total value of $304,279.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,690 shares in the company, valued at $3,228,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 113,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,528,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.3% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 14.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 183,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,755,000 after buying an additional 23,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,147.1% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 634,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,653,000 after buying an additional 583,489 shares during the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

