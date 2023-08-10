Stokes Family Office LLC Acquires 174 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Stokes Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,537,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,007,000 after buying an additional 47,005 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.8% in the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $474,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,745.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,341,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,864,062. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.52 and a 52-week high of $119.65. The company has a market cap of $269.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.97, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 239.34%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

