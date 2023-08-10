Stokes Family Office LLC Boosts Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Stokes Family Office LLC increased its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth $425,827,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 2,543.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,233,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,437,000 after buying an additional 1,186,718 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Moody’s by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,112,947,000 after buying an additional 914,530 shares in the last quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Moody’s by 697.0% in the 1st quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 997,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,381,000 after buying an additional 872,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth $132,669,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Moody’s from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moody’s news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 15,158 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.97, for a total value of $5,168,423.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,293.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 15,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.97, for a total transaction of $5,168,423.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,293.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.55, for a total transaction of $633,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at $20,841,018.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,091 shares of company stock valued at $7,185,854. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moody's Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Moody’s stock traded up $2.91 on Thursday, hitting $340.69. 105,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,111. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $343.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.16 and a 52 week high of $363.19. The company has a market cap of $62.52 billion, a PE ratio of 43.51, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 55.98%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

Moody's Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.69%.

About Moody's

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

