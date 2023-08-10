Stokes Family Office LLC Boosts Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $167.27. 4,694,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,218,783. The company has a market cap of $151.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $145.97 and a 12 month high of $188.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.18 and a 200-day moving average of $174.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.32.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

