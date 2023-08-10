Stokes Family Office LLC Buys 160 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.2% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 63,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,466,000 after acquiring an additional 7,245 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 16,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 10,464 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen upgraded Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $335,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,195,079.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $18,877,936.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 662,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,814,067.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $335,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,195,079.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

PSX traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $115.38. 941,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,425,595. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.17. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $74.02 and a 52-week high of $116.19.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $35.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 18.22%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

