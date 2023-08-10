Stokes Family Office LLC Buys Shares of 3,150 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHG. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 381.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.23. 233,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,609. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.71 and a 200-day moving average of $67.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.18 and a 12 month high of $78.50.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

