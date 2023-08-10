Stokes Family Office LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Stokes Family Office LLC reduced its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 42.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.10.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $306.69. The stock had a trading volume of 254,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,403. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.87. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $358.07. The company has a market cap of $107.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.22, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.30.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,443 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $793,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $793,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total value of $16,440,602.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,615,697.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,069 shares of company stock valued at $24,452,502. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

