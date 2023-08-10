Stokes Family Office LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 247,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,099,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 8,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,795,732.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,079,459. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.23.

NASDAQ ADP traded up $1.97 on Wednesday, reaching $250.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,135,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,087. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.46 and a 1-year high of $274.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $228.35 and its 200-day moving average is $222.09.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.98%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

