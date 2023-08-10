Stokes Family Office LLC Has $636,000 Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Stokes Family Office LLC trimmed its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of ASML by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,087,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,965,167,000 after purchasing an additional 809,708 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,620,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 31,845.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 340,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,073,000 after purchasing an additional 339,477 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,378,000 after purchasing an additional 211,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its position in shares of ASML by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 497,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $271,670,000 after purchasing an additional 184,800 shares in the last quarter. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML stock traded down $6.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $672.49. The company had a trading volume of 685,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,325. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $713.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $674.57. The stock has a market cap of $265.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.88. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $363.15 and a 1-year high of $771.98.

ASML Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a $1.6281 dividend. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $6.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.71%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Societe Generale lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. New Street Research lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $730.18.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

