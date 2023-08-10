Stokes Family Office LLC Has $77,000 Holdings in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC)

Stokes Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Free Report) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in ARC Document Solutions were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ARC Document Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in ARC Document Solutions during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the first quarter worth $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ARC Document Solutions during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in ARC Document Solutions by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares in the last quarter. 47.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARC Document Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARC traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.55. 32,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,166. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.25 and a 200 day moving average of $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.46. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $3.87. The company has a market cap of $153.47 million, a PE ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.39.

ARC Document Solutions Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. ARC Document Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.08%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ARC Document Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

