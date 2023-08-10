Stokes Family Office LLC Increases Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 48.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,800,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,358,621,000 after purchasing an additional 168,696 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,425,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $569,889,000 after purchasing an additional 37,823 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,389,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $566,185,000 after purchasing an additional 158,058 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,720,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $503,131,000 after purchasing an additional 92,014 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,838,000 after purchasing an additional 397,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $148.49. The company had a trading volume of 998,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,604. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.33. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $120.58 and a one year high of $156.65. The firm has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 39.84%.

In related news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $823,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,071 shares in the company, valued at $758,875.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

