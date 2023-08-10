Stokes Family Office LLC Invests $226,000 in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,875 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PHM. Palisade Capital Management LP increased its position in PulteGroup by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 17,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 8.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,516,000 after purchasing an additional 8,826 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 12.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 162,330 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,461,000 after purchasing an additional 18,254 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 13.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 178,154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,383,000 after purchasing an additional 20,614 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $1,567,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Price Performance

PulteGroup stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,423. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.38. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.99 and a twelve month high of $86.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.96.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PHM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PulteGroup

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.