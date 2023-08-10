Stokes Family Office LLC Invests $352,000 in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,745 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000. Stokes Family Office LLC owned 0.06% of Preformed Line Products as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products in the first quarter worth about $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 22.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Preformed Line Products by 18.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. 43.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLPC traded up $7.94 on Wednesday, hitting $171.22. 20,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,355. Preformed Line Products has a 52 week low of $67.67 and a 52 week high of $184.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.40 million, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio is 5.71%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Preformed Line Products in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

