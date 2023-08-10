Stokes Family Office LLC Lowers Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Stokes Family Office LLC reduced its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $675,000. Terril Brothers Inc. bought a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in General Mills by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 66,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. 76.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $72.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,382,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,433,633. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.21. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.20 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The company has a market capitalization of $42.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.76%.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,129.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,088.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GIS. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on General Mills from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Argus upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.67.

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

