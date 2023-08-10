Stokes Family Office LLC Purchases 4,856 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Stokes Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,008 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FCX traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,695,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,548,453. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.19 and its 200-day moving average is $39.86. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.03 and a 52-week high of $46.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 4,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,220. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FCX. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, 3M restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.29.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

