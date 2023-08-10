Stokes Family Office LLC Purchases New Holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,035 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 4th quarter worth about $780,000. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in Banco Santander by 34.9% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 35,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 9,288 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 45,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Banco Santander by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,066,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,145,000 after buying an additional 328,395 shares during the period. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC grew its position in Banco Santander by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 187,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 9,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAN traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.98. 1,619,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,095,684. Banco Santander, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.63.

A number of brokerages have commented on SAN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. HSBC lowered Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.73.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments.

