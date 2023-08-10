Stokes Family Office LLC Purchases Shares of 7,690 J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL)

Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new stake in J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 7,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in J.Jill by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 23,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 8,599 shares in the last quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC acquired a new position in J.Jill in the 4th quarter worth $13,046,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of J.Jill during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in J.Jill by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of J.Jill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Get J.Jill alerts:

J.Jill Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of JILL traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.79. The company had a trading volume of 6,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,604. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.95. J.Jill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.45 and a 52 week high of $30.36. The stock has a market cap of $241.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.Jill

J.Jill ( NYSE:JILL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.18. J.Jill had a net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 1,653.14%. The company had revenue of $149.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that J.Jill, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James S. Scully sold 9,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $194,492.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,764.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director James S. Scully sold 7,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $146,169.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,251.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Scully sold 9,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $194,492.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,764.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,530 shares of company stock worth $609,670 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

J.Jill Profile

(Free Report)

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers casual wear, athletic wear, and loungewear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J.Jill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.Jill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.