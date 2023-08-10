Stokes Family Office LLC Raises Holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palisade Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.4% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 527,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,725,000 after buying an additional 7,101 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Mueller Industries by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 11.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the first quarter worth about $6,718,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 11.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th.

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Mueller Industries stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.58. 254,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,568. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.10 and a 52-week high of $91.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.13.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $897.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 13,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total transaction of $1,099,032.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,283,596. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,500 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $195,825.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,674,812.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 13,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total transaction of $1,099,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,283,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,740 shares of company stock valued at $3,622,781 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

