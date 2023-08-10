Stokes Family Office LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Stokes Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,747 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,903 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,913,000 after acquiring an additional 15,996 shares during the period. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:NVO traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $187.55. 3,722,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,427,022. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.82. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $95.02 and a twelve month high of $192.18. The company has a market capitalization of $420.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.36, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.46.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

