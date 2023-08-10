Stokes Family Office LLC Sells 1,622 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Stokes Family Office LLC trimmed its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 100,433.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838,811 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Duke Energy by 519.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,797,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $391,115,000 after buying an additional 3,184,331 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,097,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,985,000 after buying an additional 1,862,023 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 19,064.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,377,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,872,000 after buying an additional 1,370,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,271,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,036,000 after buying an additional 1,361,658 shares in the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DUK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.55.

NYSE DUK traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.38. The stock had a trading volume of 995,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,913,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $113.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.99.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 126.15%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

