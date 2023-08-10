Stokes Family Office LLC Sells 2,410 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Stokes Family Office LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FALN. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 177.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,791,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,253,000 after buying an additional 2,426,217 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,453,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,768,000 after purchasing an additional 797,760 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,023,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,635,000 after purchasing an additional 762,473 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,343,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 280.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 470,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,589,000 after purchasing an additional 347,056 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FALN traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.33. 258,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,298. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $26.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.05.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1446 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

