Stokes Family Office LLC Sells 406 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Stokes Family Office LLC reduced its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 182.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,466,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,738,000 after buying an additional 2,884,260 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,956,000 after buying an additional 1,823,670 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 262,768.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,824,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,200,000 after buying an additional 1,823,612 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,137,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,178,000 after buying an additional 1,000,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $59,063,000. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TTE traded up $1.14 on Thursday, hitting $63.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 896,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,798. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.41. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $44.61 and a 1 year high of $65.05. The company has a market capitalization of $156.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.585 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is 30.90%.

TTE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

