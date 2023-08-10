Stokes Family Office LLC Sells 4,350 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Stokes Family Office LLC decreased its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,350 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 8.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its position in Valvoline by 61.9% during the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 38,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 123,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Valvoline by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 94,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 14,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in Valvoline in the 1st quarter worth about $1,658,000. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VVV. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Valvoline from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Valvoline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Valvoline in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.60.

In related news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $98,377.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,435,823.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE VVV traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $35.17. 1,610,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,912,136. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.08. Valvoline Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $39.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Valvoline had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 79.50%. The firm had revenue of $376.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valvoline Inc provides automotive services through retail stores in the United States and Canada. It offers cabin air filter, battery replacement, and tire rotation services for various vehicles. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 1,700 system-wide service center stores. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

