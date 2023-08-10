Stokes Family Office LLC Sells 954 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Stokes Family Office LLC lessened its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 19.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,306,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,702,898,000 after acquiring an additional 65,306 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 105,777.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,772,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,156,000 after buying an additional 9,763,286 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,188,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,443,000 after buying an additional 735,798 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,807,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,044,000 after buying an additional 249,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,293,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,503,000 after buying an additional 2,075,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,412,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,886. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $184.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.11 and a 12-month high of $194.16. The company has a market capitalization of $94.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marsh & McLennan Companies

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total transaction of $13,006,766.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,279.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total transaction of $13,006,766.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,279.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total transaction of $2,493,987.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,707. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.