Stokes Family Office LLC Takes $235,000 Position in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,350 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CIB. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Bancolombia in the 4th quarter valued at $21,404,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bancolombia by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,227,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,011,000 after acquiring an additional 446,778 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Bancolombia in the 4th quarter valued at $10,165,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Bancolombia in the 4th quarter valued at $8,641,000. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bancolombia by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,521,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,485,000 after acquiring an additional 271,288 shares during the last quarter.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

Bancolombia Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE CIB traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.39. 356,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,098. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Bancolombia S.A. has a 1 year low of $21.55 and a 1 year high of $33.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.09 and a 200 day moving average of $26.74.

Bancolombia Increases Dividend

Bancolombia ( NYSE:CIB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.08. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Bancolombia S.A. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.7727 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.89%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CIB shares. TheStreet raised Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CIB

Bancolombia Profile

(Free Report)

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Bermuda, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.