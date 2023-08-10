STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Price Target Cut to $3.80 by Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $4.10 to $3.80 in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s target price points to a potential upside of 466.32% from the stock’s current price.
STRATA Skin Sciences Stock Down 23.8 %
STRATA Skin Sciences stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,026. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. STRATA Skin Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.00. The company has a market cap of $23.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.69.
STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.57 million during the quarter. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 16.03% and a negative return on equity of 27.58%. On average, research analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On STRATA Skin Sciences
STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile
STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than STRATA Skin Sciences
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Alibaba Explodes On Earnings, Inching Toward Triple Digit Prices
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Is It Time To Game The Roblox Market?
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- 2 Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.