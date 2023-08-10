STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Price Target Cut to $3.80 by Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $4.10 to $3.80 in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s target price points to a potential upside of 466.32% from the stock’s current price.

STRATA Skin Sciences Stock Down 23.8 %

STRATA Skin Sciences stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,026. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. STRATA Skin Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.00. The company has a market cap of $23.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.69.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.57 million during the quarter. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 16.03% and a negative return on equity of 27.58%. On average, research analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 865,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 67,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

