Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $19.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

SSYS traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.18. 295,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,261. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -34.04 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.76. Stratasys has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $21.72.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $159.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.24 million. Equities analysts expect that Stratasys will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Stratasys during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Stratasys by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Stratasys in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Stratasys by 315.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

