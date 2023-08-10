Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.12 to $0.24 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $630 million to $670 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $642.75 million.

Stratasys Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:SSYS traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.25. 527,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,673. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.04 and a beta of 1.45. Stratasys has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $21.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.97 and a 200 day moving average of $15.76.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $159.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.24 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. Research analysts forecast that Stratasys will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SSYS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stratasys in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Stratasys in a report on Thursday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stratasys

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the fourth quarter worth $8,760,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Stratasys in the 1st quarter worth about $10,325,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 14.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,497,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,411,000 after acquiring an additional 313,233 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,014,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,037,000 after acquiring an additional 277,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Stratasys by 114.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,791,000 after purchasing an additional 250,090 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

