StrikePoint Gold (CVE:SKP) Stock Price Up 22.2%

StrikePoint Gold Inc. (CVE:SKP – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 22.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 234,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 115,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

StrikePoint Gold Stock Up 22.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of C$11.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.68.

StrikePoint Gold Company Profile

StrikePoint Gold Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Marum Resources Inc and changed its name to StrikePoint Gold Inc in June 2009.

