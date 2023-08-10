Stryker (NYSE:SYK) PT Raised to $335.00 at Barclays

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $321.00 to $335.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Argus upped their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.33.

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $282.00. The company had a trading volume of 873,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,207. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $290.05 and a 200-day moving average of $281.58. Stryker has a 1 year low of $200.80 and a 1 year high of $306.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

