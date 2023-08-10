Sui (SUI) One Day Volume Reaches $81.78 Million

Sui (SUI) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Sui has a total market cap of $436.46 million and approximately $81.78 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sui has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. One Sui token can now be bought for $0.60 or 0.00002053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sui Profile

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 723,162,190 tokens. Sui’s official Twitter account is @mysten_labs. The official website for Sui is sui.io/#.

Buying and Selling Sui

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the SUI platform. Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 723,162,190.4615384 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 0.59581504 USD and is down -0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 147 active market(s) with $107,298,546.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sui directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sui should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sui using one of the exchanges listed above.

