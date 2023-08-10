Suku (SUKU) Market Capitalization Achieves $7.88 Million

Suku (SUKU) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One Suku token can currently be bought for $0.0442 or 0.00000149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Suku has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. Suku has a total market cap of $7.88 million and approximately $353,860.17 worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Suku

Suku’s launch date was October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. Suku’s official website is www.suku.world. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. Suku’s official message board is medium.com/suku. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem.

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.

Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

